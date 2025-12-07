Jagan to submit one crore signatures to Governor against medical colleges 'privatisation'

Amaravati, Dec 7 YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet Governor S. Abdul Nazeer on December 17 to present one crore signatures to oppose alleged privatisation of medical colleges by the TDP-led coalition government in the state.

The Governor will be informed of the "public opposition" to the government's decision to "privatise" 10 newly-established government medical colleges.

According to the YSR Congress Party, the Governor's office has confirmed the appointment for 4 p.m. on December 17.

Key YSR Congress party leaders and elected representatives will accompany Jagan.

During the meeting, he will submit the one-crore signatures collected across Andhra Pradesh as part of the statewide mass campaign against the privatisation move.

The signature documents from all 26 districts are being transported to Vijayawada in specially arranged vehicles for presentation to the Governor.

YSR Congress Party State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy claimed that the public response to the signature campaign was extraordinary.

According to him, the campaign has received overwhelming support from all sections of society, far exceeding expectations. Over one crore signatures were collected within just one week, and the numbers continue to surge.

Sajjala instructed all party-affiliated wings to remain fully active and for Parliamentary Observers to coordinate closely with local leadership to ensure maximum participation at every level, from mandals to districts.

He announced that the signatures will be submitted at the constituency level in December, at the district level on December 13, and the final representation will be submitted to the Governor on December 17.

He claimed that this was one of the most well-organised, disciplined signature movements in the party's history, setting a new model for public mobilisation.

He urged leaders to highlight the campaign widely in the media and on social media, ensuring that December 13 becomes a statewide show of strength, with district rallies drawing more than 10,000 cadres each.

Sajjala stressed the importance of documenting and digitising all signatures, with full support from the party.

He told the party cadres that the campaign must reflect people's clear opposition and "expose the long-term damage" caused by N. Chandrababu Naidu's government to future generations.

He added that former Chief Minister Jagan is closely monitoring the movement, and it is the collective responsibility of every leader and cadre to motivate people and uphold this historic public struggle.

The one crore signature campaign was launched in October in all 175 Assembly constituencies in the state.

The signatures, along with the representation, were originally planned to be submitted on November 25.

However, due to cyclone Montha, the programme was postponed.

