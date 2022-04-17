Jahangirpuri violence: Ansar held among 14 said to be mastermind

New Delhi, April 17 Ansar, one of the 14 suspects arrested in connection with Hanuman Jayanti violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, is said to be the mastermind behind the communal clashes, police sources said.

According to the sources, Ansar, a local bad character, allegedly plotted the crime.

"We are grilling Ansar. He was held among others. We are checking his call details record. As of now he is the prime suspect."

Two processions had passed and it was the third procession which was stopped allegedly by Ansar and his aides, they said.

Initially, the police had held nine persons and later five more were arrested. Ansar has been named in the FIR, a copy of which is with .

Ansar allegedly provoked people to stop the procession and asked them to pelt stones.

"They had planned it in advance. Ansar was leading them, this is what we have learnt in our investigation so far," said the sources.

A store was robbed by the people who were pelting stones.

