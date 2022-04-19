Jahangirpuri Violence: Delhi Police submit preliminary report to MHA

New Delhi, April 19 In a latest development in the Jahangirpuri violence, the Delhi Police on Tuesday submitted its preliminary probe report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The preliminary report contains the details of the riots that broke out in north-west Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday evening over a procession taken out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

The Delhi Police in the report detailed the information about the incident and elaborated the steps taken by them to restore normalcy in the area.

Drones have been pressed into service to keep surveillance in the area, while the social media groups are being scanned to find out the conspiracy angle into the case, sources said.

Noting that the Jahangirpuri riots were a criminal conspiracy, the police also said that they have seized weapons used in the clashes.

Adequate number of police personnel have been deployed in the area and the entire locality has been divided into blocks under the supervision of an ADCP-rank officer and several senior officers have been deputed in the locality, the report said.

It also said that the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

Soon after the violence erupted on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and asked him to take stern action against the perpetrators of the violence.

So far, 23 persons have been arrested in connection with the case, including the alleged main conspirator Ansar, along with two juveniles, the Delhi police said.

