'Jai Hind Ki Sena': From Devendra Fadnavis To Yogi Adityanath, Politicians Hail Indian Army For Operation Sindoor's Success

The Indian Armed Forces responded to the April 22 Pahalgam attacks, which assassinated 26 civilians, by carrying out precision strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. India targeted bases in Pakistan and the PoK that were used to organise and lead terrorist activities. The pinpoint strikes were carried out overnight under the codename 'Operation Sindoor', targeting nine facilities in total. An official statement about this was posted by the Defence Ministry. In the statement, they said they are fulfilling their promise to hold the perpetrators of this attack accountable. For the success of this operation, many politicians are praising the Indian Army.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis posted on X, “Jai Hind Long live Mother India!”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh posted, “Long live Mother India!”

भारत माता की जय! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 6, 2025

UP CM Yogi Adityanth posted, “Jai Hind Ki Sena.”

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai posted, “Har Har Mahadev, Vande Mataram.”

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami posted, “Bharat Mata ki Jai India's fight against terrorism #OperationSindoor Jai Hind!”

India hit targets in Kotli, Muridke, Bahawalpur, and Muzaffarabad, said Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary, Pakistan's DG ISPR. The terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba has its headquarters in Muridke, while Masood Azhar's Jaish-e-Mohammad is based in Bahalwapur in Pakistan's Punjab province.

The names of the sites that India targeted during "Operation Sindoor" were not disclosed by India. According to the Indian Army, Pakistan has responded to the strikes by firing artillery along the Line of Control in the Bhimber Gali in the Poonch-Rajouri region. The soldiers are responding appropriately in a calibrated manner, they continued.

The strike hit just hours before a nationwide security simulated exercise aimed at ensuring "effective civil defence in the event of a hostile attack." It is the first practice of its kind to be conducted in 244 districts since 1971, when the two countries went to war, dividing Pakistan into two and creating Bangladesh.