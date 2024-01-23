'Jai Shree Ram': Video of One-Year-Old Rambhakt Clapping Goes Viral Amid Temple Rush Day After 'Pran Pratishtha'

A video of a one-year-old devotee of Ram Lalla from Pune, Maharashtra, who came to Ayodhya at the Shri Ram Temple to offer prayers, has gone viral on social media. The girl, who arrived with her family yesterday on the day of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Mandir, didn't get a chance to enter the temple premises due to the massive crowd. Today, the family plans to have darshan.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the girl is seen clapping while seated on her father's shoulders, surrounded by a massive crowd. The girl's father told ANI, "...We came here yesterday. We are feeling great. We are not concerned about the huge crowd; we just wish to see Ram Lalla."

Watch Video

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Devotees gathered at Shri Ram temple on the first day after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/ne925o7m7t — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

After the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla concluded in Ayodhya on Monday, a heavy rush of devotees gathered at the main gate of the Shri Ram Temple to offer prayers on Tuesday. Devotees had gathered in large numbers since 3 a.m. to offer prayers and have darshan of Shri Ram Lalla on the first morning after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been made open to the public from today.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Devotees in long queues to visit Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi Temple today.



The Pran Pratishtha ceremony was done yesterday at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. pic.twitter.com/mSZIyjN53Z — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya was held amid unbridled celebrations, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the main rituals officiated by a select complement of priests. Celebrations were also held across the country to mark Lord Ram's return to his throne.