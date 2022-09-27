Jail inmate held for attempt to rape junior resident doctor

A jail inmate was held for an attempt to rape a lady doctor at Central Jail Hospital, Mandoli.

The incident pertains to September 26.

The accused has been identified as Subrat Pillai, who is in jail for two cases of crime against women relating to PS Mayur Vihar and PS Yamuna Depot Metro. He is undergoing imprisonment for 365 days and a fine of Rs. 10,000.

"Information was received in PS Harsh Vihar from Dy. Superintendent/Mandoli Jail regarding an incident of an attempt to rape a lady doctor (aged about 31 years) of Mandol Jail. The incident pertains to September 26", informed the police.

"Accordingly, the victim was contacted, her counselling was done through a counsellor and a medical examination was got conducted", said the police.

The police said that a case has been registered and the investigation has been taken up.

Further information on the matter is awaited.

Earlier, the Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly raping a girl in Mehrauli in the national capital.

The police informed that the victim had stated that she was in contact with the accused for over a month and the incident occurred while he came to her flat under the influence of alcohol.

"A PCR call regarding rape was received at PS Mehrauli on September 25. Police reached the spot and took the victim and alleged accused to the Police Station, where the victim stated that she is in contact with the accused for the past one and half months...," said Delhi Police.

It further added, "...the accused came to her flat under the influence of alcohol and raped her. After that, she locked him in a room and called the police."

The man has been identified as Harjeet Yadav who hails from Khanpur in Delhi and is reportedly a member of a political party.

The police have registered a case against the accused under sections 376 (Punishment for rape), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 377 (Unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sent the accused to judicial custody after arresting him, informed DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary.

( With inputs from ANI )

