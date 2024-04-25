Jailed Khalistani Separatist Amritpal Singh To Contest Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Khalistani terrorist and the chief of Waris Punjab De Amritpal Singh is set to contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Amritpal Singh, who is currently lodged at the Dibrugarh jail in Assam under the National Security Act (NSA), will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat in Punjab.

This information was shared by his legal counsel Rajdev Singh Khalsa who said, I met Amritpal Singh. He has confirmed to me he'll contest elections."He gave his consent to contest as an Independent candidate. Now, further formalities to file his nomination papers will be completed."

Amritpal was arrested on April 23, 2023 from a gurdwara at Rode, native village of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, the 14th head of Damdami Taksal and militant separatist who was killed in Operation Blue Star.Earlier, SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann had contested the parliamentary elections from Tarn Taran in 1989 while lodged in Bhagalpur jail.