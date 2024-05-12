Jaipur Airport receives bomb threat again

Jaipur, May 12 Jaipur International Airport witnessed chaos on Sunday after a bomb threat was received through an email, threatening to blow up the airport.

However, nothing concrete was found after the CISF conducted a thorough search operation at the airport.

The email said, “A bomb has been planted in the building, save the lives of innocent people.”

Following the threat alert, security personnel, police, bomb disposal squad and dog squad conducted a thorough search of the airport while the vigilance team tried to reach the person who sent the email.

SHO (Airport) Motilal Sharma told IANS that a threatening mail was received on the official email ID of CISF on Sunday at around 3:15 pm.

“Security agencies were alerted after receiving information about a bomb at the airport. The police along with airport security personnel started the search operation. The bomb disposal squad and dog squad investigated the entire airport complex and its surroundings. Till now no suspicious thing has been found in the airport premises,” SHO Sharma said.

He said that the investigation teams are trying to figure out the source from where the mail was sent. “A case has been registered and we are making a thorough probe,” he said.

Interestingly, a bomb threat email was sent to 12 airports across the country including Jaipur International Airport.

“Explosive devices have been installed in the buildings of Jaipur, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Jammu, Lucknow, Patna, Agartala, Aurangabad, Bagdhugra, Bhopal and Calicut airports. There will be a blast in a few hours. Do not consider this mail as a threat. Defuse the bomb, otherwise many innocent people will die,” read the email.

This is the fifth time in the last six months that Jaipur Airport has received a bomb threat. Talking about these threats, SHO (Airport) Motilal Sharma said that police have arrested a few accused on charges of sending a bomb threat to Jaipur airport.

“An accused was arrested from Andhra Pradesh and another from Bengaluru. However, they weren't the serious offenders. One amongst them was a student in depression while the other said that he learned from YouTube how to create panic. Both are behind bars and further investigations are on,” he said.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor