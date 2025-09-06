Jaipur Building Collapse: Two Dead, Several Injured in Subhash Chowk Tragedy

A portion of an old residential building collapsed late last night at Jaipur's Subhash Chowk area near Ramkumar Dhawai’s Street. The old structure, weakened by rain, buried several people under debris. A father and his young daughter died, while five others were rescued. Rescue operations continued until morning with Civil Defence and SDRF teams on the spot.Prabhat (33) and his daughter Pihu (6) died in the collapse. His wife Sunita (25) was pulled out alive but suffered injuries. She is among those rescued and is under treatment. Out of the seven trapped, five people were saved. One person is in critical condition and has been admitted to SMS Hospital.

At least one person dead after a house collapsed near Ramkumar Dhawai's Street, Subhash Chowk Circle.



The accident happened behind Bal Bharati School at Subhash Chowk Circle. Civil Defence and SDRF teams carried out rescue efforts through the night, working until 7 am. Police officers, including ACP Manak Chowk Piyush Kaviya, Ramganj Station Officer Subhash Kumar and Subhash Chowk Station Officer Likhmaram, were present at the site with force to manage the situation.

Local residents said the building was already in poor condition. Continuous rainfall since Friday weakened the old limestone structure, leading to the collapse. The haveli housed more than 20 tenants, most of whom were from West Bengal.After the incident, the administration evacuated the surrounding area for safety. Families of the injured were informed. Residents pointed out that five or more houses in Subhash Chowk are also in a dilapidated state. With the ongoing monsoon, officials fear similar accidents could happen if these houses are not secured.