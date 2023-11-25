Three convicted in 2018 Jaipur Tinder murder case

On Friday, a Jaipur court sentenced three individuals to life imprisonment for the sensational 2018 murder of a 28-year-old man, whom one of the accused had met on Tinder, a dating app. The case had captured the nation's attention. Sessions judge Ajit Kumar Hinger in his verdict said the prosecution’s evidence conclusively proved that the three were responsible for the murder.

The case originated in February 2018 when 28-year-old Dushyant Sharma encountered 27-year-old Priya Seth on Tinder. Despite both being involved in separate relationships, they began seeing each other based on two crucial falsehoods. Sharma, who was married, adopted the identity of Vivan Kohli, a prosperous businessman from Delhi. Concurrently, Seth engaged with Sharma as part of a scheme to extort several lakhs of rupees from him.

Both their lies unravelled when Seth got wind of Sharma’s fake identity. She then conspired with her friends Dikshant Kamra and Lakshya Walia, kidnapped Sharma and asked his family for ransom, Hindustan Times reported.

Unable to meet the demand for Rs 10 lakh, the trio proceeded to stab him 10 times and suffocate him with a pillow. Subsequently, they placed the lifeless body into a suitcase and discarded it off a highway near Amer in Rajasthan.