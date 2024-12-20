Jaipur Fire Accident: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Families of Deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the gas tanker fire incident on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway. The injured will receive Rs 50,000.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the accident on Jaipur-Ajmer highway in Rajasthan. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

The incident took place on December 20, when an LPG tanker collided with several vehicles, causing a massive fireball that set a large stretch of the highway ablaze. At least nine people were killed and over 30 vehicles were consumed by flames.

Around 35 people were injured, with nearly half reported to be in critical condition. Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar confirmed the number of casualties and the severity of injuries.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph, who was at the site, stated that the collision damaged the LPG tanker's outlet nozzle, causing a gas leak and triggering the fire. The explosion was so intense that it caused several vehicles to be engulfed in flames, including trucks carrying LPG and CNG.

Two of the trucks containing fuel exploded during the collision. CCTV footage from a nearby property showed the fiery destruction within seconds of the crash. Other visuals showed thick smoke rising from the scene as the explosion and fire spread rapidly.