Jairam Ramesh Credits Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra for Petrol and Diesel Price Reduction

Senior Congress leader, Jairam Ramesh, highlighted the impact of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra campaign for the diesel and petrol price reduce. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is having some effect. We are seeing some reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel, which is a positive development," said Jairam Ramesh, highlighting the impact of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra campaign.

He emphasized the importance of such initiatives in addressing the concerns of the public regarding the rising fuel prices. Ramesh also called for sustained efforts to ensure that the benefits of these reductions reach the common people across the country. Additionally, he stressed the need for comprehensive measures to address the underlying factors contributing to fluctuations in fuel prices, ensuring long-term stability and affordability for consumers.

The price chart shared by the ministry in its tweet showed that diesel will be sold at ₹87.62, ₹92.15, ₹90.76, ₹92.34 per litre, respectively, in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai with a reduction of ₹2, ₹2.12, ₹2 and ₹1.9 per litre.

The price cut comes just ahead of the likely announcement of the poll dates for the upcoming general elections by the Election Commission of India.The petroleum ministry in its tweet said: "Reduction in petrol and diesel prices will boost consumer spending and reduce operating costs for over 5.8 million heavy goods vehicles running on diesel, 60 million cars and 270 million two-wheelers."