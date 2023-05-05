Jaishankar discusses economy, digital cooperation with Kazakh, Tajik counterparts

Panaji, May 5 External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar on Friday discussed economy, energy and digital cooperation with his counterparts from Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

In a meeting with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, he discussed economic, political cooperation and increasing engagement with the region.

"Warm conversation with DPM and FM Murat Nurtleu of Kazakhstan after SCO CFM in Goa. Thanked him for supporting our presidency.ADiscussed broad-basing our economic and political cooperation and increase engagement with the region," he tweeted.

Jaishankar also discussed the issues of connectivity, energy and digital cooperation with Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

"Good meeting with FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin of Tajikistan. Appreciate his support for the Indian SCO presidency. Agreed on increasing the frequency of meetings of our institutional mechanisms. Discussed connectivity, energy and digital cooperation. Exchanged perspectives on the region," he said.

Sources informed that the Foreign Ministers of the SCO member countries are likely to finalise in the day a set of 15 decisions or proposals for the consideration of the grouping's summit in July.

The proposals are aimed at expanding cooperation among the SCO member countries in the areas of trade, technology, commerce, security, and socio-cultural ties.

Jaishankar has appreciated the support of member countries for India's proposal of creation of two new working groups on startups and innovation and traditional medicines.

The two-day meeting of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) members began here Thursday, with Jaishankar also holding meetings with his counterparts.

He also met SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming and appreciated his support for India's SCO Presidency and added that it is driven by a commitment to secure the SCO.

He laid down the key focus areas, including startups, traditional medicine, youth empowerment, Buddhist heritage and science & technology.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor