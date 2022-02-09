Jaishankar meets Qatari counterpart, lays new Embassy complex foundation

New Delhi, Feb 9 External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar on Wednesday said that he had "productive talks" with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on various aspects of bilateral relations.

He also unveiled the foundation stone of the new Embassy complex in Doha.

"Held productive talks with DPM and FM of Qatar @MBA_AlThani_A. Discussed our broad based political, economic, digital and security partnership. Appreciate the interest in expanding investment and trade. Thank Qatari authorities for the support extended to the Indian community. Exchanged views on global and regional developments, including Afghanistan", he said in a tweet.

"Met with @DrSJaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India, and had a fruitful discussion on ways to develop bilateral relations in various fields. We also discussed the latest regional developments and exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest," Al-Thani tweeted after the meeting.

India's bilateral trade with Qatar in 2020-21 was $9.21 billion. India's export to Qatar during 2020-21 was $1.28 billion and imports were $7.93 billion. Qatar's key exports to India include LNG, LPG, chemicals and petrochemicals, plastics, and aluminium articles, while India's key exports to Qatar include cereals, copper articles, iron and steel articles, vegetables, fruits, spices, and processed food products, electrical and other machinery, plastic products, construction material, textiles & garments, chemicals, precious stones and rubber, as per the Ministry of External Affairs.

