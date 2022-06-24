Jalalabad IED blast: NIA searches multiple locations in Punjab

New Delhi, June 24 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches at six locations in Punjab's Ferozepur, Fazilka, and Tarn Taran districts in connection with the Jalalabad IED blast case, an official said.

During the searches, digital devices (mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, DVRs), ammunition, and other incriminating documents/materials have been seized, the official said.

The case relates to an explosion that took place on a bike near Punjab National Bank, in Jalalabad city of Fazilka district.

According to the official, the investigation into the case has revealed that accused involved were in touch with Pakistan-based terrorists and smugglers and were recruited for executing the conspiracy for carrying out terrorist attacks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor