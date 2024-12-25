Jalandhar-Jammu National Highway Accident: 20 Injured After Bus Overturns in Field Near Village Kurala

A private bus overturned in fields near Kurala village on the Jalandhar-Jammu National Highway on Wednesday, leaving 20 passengers injured, according to police. Tanda SHO Gurwinderjit Singh reported that nine of the injured were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Dasuya, while 11 others were taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Tanda for medical care.

Four critically injured passengers were referred to the Government Hospital in Hoshiarpur from Dasuya Civil Hospital here. Some of the injured passengers were discharged after receiving first aid at the Community Health Centre in Tanda. The bus, which was en route from Pathankot to Jalandhar, overturned near Kurala village, police said.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver lost control of the vehicle, according to SHO Gurwinderjit Singh, who added that further investigations are ongoing.