Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-election: Harpal Singh Cheema meets CM Mann after being appointed as AAP election in charge

Chandigarh(Punjab) [India], April 8 : After being appointed as election in charge of AAP for the upcoming Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-election, Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema met Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday. He took Guru Mantra (guidance) from the chief minister for the victory of AAP in the by-election.

On Friday, Harpal Singh Cheema was appointed as election in charge for the Jalandhar bye-election. Giving the information Bhagwant Mann tweeted, "Finance Minister Harpal Cheema ji has been given the responsibility of in-charge of Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency by-election. Congratulations."

The election commission scheduled the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bye-election on May 10. And counting will be done on May 12.

AAP declared former Congress MLA Sushil Ruinku as its candidate in the bye-election. Sushil Rinku had only joined the AAP a day before the announcement of his candidacy. His joining was in the presence of APP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Jalandhar Lok Sabha's byelection was necessitated by the death of its sitting Congress MP Santoksh Singh in January. Santoksh Singh, aged 76, died of cardiac arrest in Jalandhar's Phillaur while he was participating in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

