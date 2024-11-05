Jalaun Fire: Blaze Erupts in Mahindra Tractor Agency, 6 Fire Tenders at the Spot (Watch Video)

A fire broke out on Tuesday morning, November 5, at a Mahindra tractor agency located on Jalaun Road in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun. Six fire bridges rushed to the spot after receiving the call and are currently on the scene working to douse the blaze.

About 15 TVS bikes were burnt to ashes in the blaze, while the loss is said to be worth lakhs of rupees. According to the initial information, the fire broke out due to a short circuit on Tuesday morning when the showroom was closed. No loss of life or injuries has been reported.

Visuals From Jalaun Area

#WATCH | Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh | A fire broke out in a Mahindra tractor agency. 6 fire tenders are present at the spot to douse off the fire. pic.twitter.com/lzHYqOe8hp — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2024

Local people informed the police about the fire incident and firefighters, 8 fire brigade vehicles reached the spot. The police reached the spot and informed the showroom owner about this.