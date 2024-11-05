Bengaluru: Drunk Man Sits on Firecracker in Bet for New Vehicle, Explosion Kills Him; Watch Viral Video

A 32-year-old man died after he allegedly sat on a box of firecrackers burst by his friends, who dared him to do so, on the occasion of Deepavali. Shabarish, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, accepted the challenge of his six friends, who were also drunk.

The bet was that if he sat on the box when the crackers inside it burst, the group of six who had gathered in Konanakunte on October 31 would buy him an autorickshaw. The incident, captured on a video that is now being shared widely on social media platforms, results in a loud explosion, with Shabarish falling to the ground.

Man Dies After Sitting on Bursting Firecracker Box in Bengaluru on Deepavali

#Bengaluru: Prank Ends in Tragedy



He was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries on Saturday, a senior police officer said. “A case of culpable homicide has been registered and the six members of the group involved in the incident have been arrested and produced before the court,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Bengaluru) Lokesh Jagalasar.