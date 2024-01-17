Jallikattu 2024: Two Gored to Death, 40 Injured in Tamil Nadu at Siravayal Manjuvirattu Event

Two spectators lost their lives in a tragic incident during the Siravayal Manjuvirattu event held in the Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, January 17.

The unfortunate incident occurred amid the traditional bull-taming festival, casting a sombre atmosphere over the festivities. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident as the community comes to terms with the loss of the two individuals.

Tamil Nadu | Two spectators were gored to death and 40 were injured in Siravayal Manjuvirattu (Jallikattu) event in Sivaganga today, confirms Sivaganga SP. — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

According to the police, a boy and a youth in his thirties sustained serious injuries when they were attacked by bulls at the 'Manjuvirattu' venue. Despite efforts, they eventually succumbed to their injuries. The incident has brought a sense of sorrow to the community, prompting reflection on safety measures during such events to prevent future tragedies.