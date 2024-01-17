Jallikattu 2024: Two Gored to Death, 40 Injured in Tamil Nadu at Siravayal Manjuvirattu Event

Published: January 17, 2024

Two spectators lost their lives in a tragic incident during the Siravayal Manjuvirattu event held in the Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, January 17.

The unfortunate incident occurred amid the traditional bull-taming festival, casting a sombre atmosphere over the festivities. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident as the community comes to terms with the loss of the two individuals.

According to the police, a boy and a youth in his thirties sustained serious injuries when they were attacked by bulls at the 'Manjuvirattu' venue. Despite efforts, they eventually succumbed to their injuries. The incident has brought a sense of sorrow to the community, prompting reflection on safety measures during such events to prevent future tragedies.

Tags :JallikattuJallikattu bullsTamil Nadu