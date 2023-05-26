Jamaica lauded India's achievement in digital health, pharmaceuticals, health system strengthening: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], May 26 : Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya held various bilateral meetings with member countries at the 76th World Health Assembly, in Geneva, Switzerland.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, highlighting India's G20 Presidency philosophy of "One Earth, One Family, One Future", the Union Health Minister stated, "Jamaica lauded India's achievement in digital health, pharmaceuticals, and health system strengthening and agreed to sign MoU to institutionalize collaboration in the healthcare sector."

Commending India's health priorities, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director General of, the World Health Organization praised India's progress in its G20 presidency, as well as its pursuit of advancing digital health and traditional medicine.

Aligned with India's health goals, the deliberations with the United States Secretary of Health, Xavier Becerra centred on collaboration in healthcare and pharma sectors as well as issues related to Global Health Architecture.

The Maldives delegation expressed their gratitude for India's aid for vaccine support during the Covid-19 pandemic and expressed their desire to collaborate with India in the areas of drone technology, research and innovation research, and health system strengthening.

Dr Hilal bin Ali bin Al Sabti, Minister of Health, Oman, vastly appreciated India's G20 health priorities and agreed to strengthen the collaboration in pharmaceuticals, digital health, communicable diseases, and digital health.

Moreover, the Union Minister of Health congratulated Nisia Trindade Lima Minister of Health, Brazil on the upcoming G20 presidency as well as agreeing to participate in future endeavours pertaining to health workforce capacity building, disease surveillance, TB eradication, AMR, and traditional medicine

Mandaviya also conducted bilateral meetings with the Health Ministers of Bangladesh, Iran, Innovators, Venezuela, Argentina exploring areas of collaboration in fortifying healthcare systems and enhancing capacities for disease surveillance, eradication of Tuberculosis, Anti-Microbial resistance and capacity building amongst other domains.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor