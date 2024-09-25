Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: 54.11% Voter Turnout Recorded in Phase 2

The second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections saw a voter turnout of 54.11% by 7 p.m. on Wednesday, according to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI). Reasi and Poonch districts recorded the highest turnout, with 71.81% and 71.59% respectively, while Srinagar registered the lowest at 27.31%. The turnout in this phase was lower than the 61.38% seen in the first phase.

The six districts that went to polls in this phase surpassed the turnout recorded in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The ECI said the polling process was peaceful and free of incidents, with no reports of violence or intimidation. In its release, the commission noted that voters near the border were able to exercise their rights at 55 polling stations near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Mendhar, and 51 such stations in Rajouri district.

Among the 239 candidates in this phase are prominent figures like National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, who is contesting from Budgam and Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina from Nowshera, and Congress leader Tariq Hamid Karra from Central-Shalteng.

The third and final phase is scheduled for October 1, with vote counting set for October 8.