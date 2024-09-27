Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal Merges With BJP Ahead of Final Phase

Ahead of the final phase of the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, the BJP got a boost in Jammu as advocate Ankur Sharma merged his Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal with the saffron party on Thursday, September 26. A programme was organised at the BJP media centre here, during which Sharma and other members of the Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal joined the saffron party.

They were welcomed into the party fold by Union Minister and BJP's election in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir G Kishan Reddy, BJP national general secretary and J&K in-charge Tarun Chugh and the party's working president Sat Sharma. Reddy said the BJP family is growing larger by the day and this is all due to the people-friendly policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the merger of Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal into the BJP will further strengthen the party in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said that he joined the BJP as he was inspired by the policies and programmes of Prime Minister Modi. He said that he stands with patriots in the interest of the nation and joined India's greatest and most esteemed party, the BJP, to break the backbone of separatism and strengthen the country.

Renowned social activist and businessman Gourav Mahajan also joined the BJP along with his supporters here on Thursday. Mahajan said he is impressed by the inclusive politics of Prime Minister Modi and his vision for the nation. Modi has taken Jammu and Kashmir along which compelled me to join the BJP, he said.

Former corporator and ex-general secretary of Youth Congress Balwant Balloo also joined the BJP along with his supporters here on Thursday. Welcoming them, Chugh said that a large number of people from different parties have been joining the BJP which indicates that Prime Minister Modi’s vision for development has caught the attention of common man.