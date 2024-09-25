Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Voting Begins for Second Phase Across 26 Constituencies in Six Districts

The voting for the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections has began at 7 am on Wednesday, September 25. 26 constituencies across six districts - three in the Kashmir Valley of the Union Territory are casting their vote today.

239 candidates, including National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, JKPCC president Tariq Hamid Karra and BJP Jammu and Kashmir chief Ravinder Raina are in fray in today’s polling. All polling stations will have webcasting facilities as part of the Election Commission’s efforts to ensure transparency.