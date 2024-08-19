Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Omar Abdullah Releases National Conference Manifesto in Srinagar (Watch Video)

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: The National Conference (NC) on Monday released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The manifesto was presented by NC Vice President Omar Abdullah during a press conference, accompanied by senior party leaders.

The manifesto was drafted by a committee led by former Jammu and Kashmir Finance Minister Abdul Rahim Rather, with contributions from senior leaders, including Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi. The party sought public input for the manifesto, promising to consider and incorporate suggestions from the community.

“This is not just a document for the election. When everyone reads it, they will see it is a comprehensive agenda for governance. This five-year roadmap aims to bring real change to Jammu and Kashmir,” Abdullah said at the press conference. “Many spoke of change before, but all we received was deception.”

The assembly elections will be conducted in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, with results to be announced on October 4.

