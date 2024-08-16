“We Will Begin Our Election Campaign Soon,” Says Omar Abdullah as Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Dates Announced

National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah on Friday welcomed the Election Commission’s decision to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir in three phases. Abdullah expressed optimism about the upcoming elections and confirmed that the party would begin its campaign soon.

“Der aaye durust aaye'. The Election Commission has announced the dates of the elections in three phases. The schedule will be over in a short time. After 1987-1988, this is the first time when the elections in J&K are being conducted in such a small number of phases. National Conference was ready for this day. We will begin our election campaign soon," former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

“We are writing to the Election Commission of India that they should investigate the transfers that happened in J&K in the last 24 hours. Several officers were transferred suddenly, we doubt these transfers have been made to benefit the B and C teams of BJP by the LG which has been put here by BJP...in the last 1-2 years, the security of some leaders has been reduced and withdrawn. We request the ECI to give orders and ensure that their security is restored,” he added.

The Election Commission has scheduled the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir for September 18, September 25, and October 1, with votes to be counted on October 4.

