Jammu and Kashmir Blast: Four Killed in Mysterious Explosion in Sopore Area of Baramulla District

At least four were killed in a in a mysterious blast in Sopore town of Baramulla district on Monday, July 29. The explosion took place at Sher Colony Sopore when a scrap dealer was unloading material from a truck.

As per the information, the blast left four, among two children dead and another, sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital. The identity of the victims is being ascertained.

Visuals From the Hospital

North Kashmir, Baramulla: Two children dead, and one sustains injuries in a blast. The blast occurred at Sher Colony Sopore when a scrap dealer was unloading material from a truck. Police have rushed to the spot to assess the situation pic.twitter.com/srhVKsuOaj — IANS (@ians_india) July 29, 2024

The deceased were identified as Nazir Ahmed Nadroo, Azim Ashraf Mir and Abdul Rashid Bhat, all residents of Shair Colony in Sopore in North Kashmir. The cause of the blast was not immediately known.