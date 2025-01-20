Jammu and Kashmir: Fire Breaks Out at 4-Storey JJ Ornaments Building in Rajouri (Watch Video)

A huge fire engulfed the four-storey JJ Ornaments jeweller building, including a shop on the ground floor on Hospital Road at Sunderbani in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday evening (January 19).

The incident occurred when the shop owner was inside his shop crafting ornaments. The fire spread rapidly, forcing the owners and workers to flee for safety. However, no casualty was reported.

VIDEO | Jammu and Kashmir: A fire broke out at a four-storey JJ Ornaments building in Sunderbani, Rajouri district on Sunday evening. More details awaited.



The Fire and Emergency Services Station was contacted immediately, and Fire brigade vehicles rushed to the scene. According to the reports, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and MLA Kalakote-Sunderbani Randhir Singh visited the site to assess the situation.