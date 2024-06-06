Jammu and Kashmir: Fire Breaks Out at Restaurant in Udhampur; Watch Video
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 6, 2024 12:09 PM2024-06-06T12:09:15+5:302024-06-06T12:10:30+5:30
A fire broke out in a restaurant in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur on Thursday, June 6. After receiving the information about the fire, a bridge reached the spot, and firefighters engaged in an operation to extinguish the blaze.
A video shared by the new agency ANI shows the police and firefighters at the scene in a 1.49-second clip. Black smoke is also visible coming out of the building.
Visuals From the Fire Spot:
#WATCH | J&K | Fire breaks out in a restaurant in Udhampur; firefighters engaged in operation to extinguish the fire pic.twitter.com/SHQMspBk7q— ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2024
There were no casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident yet. More details are awaited.