Jammu and Kashmir: Fire Breaks Out at Restaurant in Udhampur; Watch Video

A fire broke out in a restaurant in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur on Thursday, June 6. After receiving the information about the fire, a bridge reached the spot, and firefighters engaged in an operation to extinguish the blaze.

A video shared by the new agency ANI shows the police and firefighters at the scene in a 1.49-second clip. Black smoke is also visible coming out of the building.

Visuals From the Fire Spot:

#WATCH | J&K | Fire breaks out in a restaurant in Udhampur; firefighters engaged in operation to extinguish the fire pic.twitter.com/SHQMspBk7q — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2024

There were no casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident yet. More details are awaited.