Ghaziabad Building Fire: AC Malfunction Sparks Major Blaze in Two-Storey Apartment Amid Heatwave

A malfunctioning air conditioning unit ignited a blaze within a residential complex in Vasundhara Sector 1, prompting a rapid response from firefighters. The potentially catastrophic situation was swiftly brought under control, thanks to the timely intervention of emergency services. Though the incident caused moments of alarm among residents, the professionalism and efficiency of the firefighting team prevented any serious harm or extensive damage.

Ghaziabad: A fire broke out in an AC in a society in Vasundhara Sector 1. Firefighters managed to control the blaze after considerable effort. pic.twitter.com/srzEZEZ7D4 — IANS (@ians_india) June 6, 2024

Moreover no casualties were reported. According to reports, it was kept running continuously for several hours due to extremely hot temperatures in the city. Today at around 05:30 am, the fire station of Ghaziabad, Vaishali received a call from a resident regarding a fire in house number-1009, sector-01 Vasundhara area. As soon as the information was received, two fire tenders with units including the second fire officer were rushed to the spot from the fire station Vaishali", Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said.

As per reports, the AC installed on the first floor of the building went up in flames after an explosion in the device. The fire soon reached the second floor.The inmates of the house as well as the neighbours tried their best to douse the flames, but to no avail, while the local fire department was informed.At least two fire tenders were rushed to the spot by the nearby fire department and initiated the fire-fighting operations, dousing the fire after much hassle