Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Convoy Attacked by Terrorists in Kathua District

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 8, 2024 04:49 PM2024-07-08T16:49:53+5:302024-07-08T16:50:22+5:30

An Indian Army convoy came under attack by terrorists in the Machedi area of Kathua district, located within the jurisdiction of the 9 Corps in Jammu and Kashmir.  After firing by terrorists, our troops also retaliated. 

Meanwhile, following the elimination of six terrorists in separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir, Brigadier Prithviraj Chauhan, Commander of 1 Sector Rashtriya Rifles (RR), remarked on Monday that the successful operations in South Kashmir dealt a significant blow to Hizbul-Mujahideen. Brigadier Chauhan also acknowledged the sacrifice of one Army personnel during these operations.
 

