Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Uses JCB to Redirect Floodwaters, Safeguarding Tenghara Village Homes in Pulwama (Watch)

In Tenghara village, Pulwama, heavy rainfall caused flooding, impacting several houses. To mitigate the situation, the Indian Army deployed personnel who utilized a JCB to create a passage for the swift-flowing water, diverting it away from the affected residences.

Several houses in Tenghara village, Pulwama, were flooded due to heavy rainfall. A passage was created for water with high currents to divert the flow away from houses with the help of a JCB, by the Indian Army personnel.



The commencement of polling for the Udhampur parliamentary constituency during the initial phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was characterized by unpredictable weather patterns, including intermittent rain showers. As the evening progressed and voting got closed at 6 pm, heavy downpour started again and it continued till late evening.

Furthermore, the Nashri to Banihal section of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, situated in Ramban district, faced the imminent danger of landslides and shooting stones, complicating the return journey of polling teams to their base camps. Similar concerns about landslides persisted in remote and mountainous regions across Udhampur, Kathua, Doda, and Kishtwar districts, prompting the local administration to closely monitor the situation.