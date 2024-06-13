Jammu and Kashmir: Massive Search Operations Continue in Doda To Hunt Down Terrorists (Watch Video)

Massive search operations continued on Thursday in different districts of Jammu and Kashmir, especially Doda and Reasi, to track down and neutralise terrorists involved in recent attacks in the union territory. Terrorists struck at four places in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts over the past four days, killing nine pilgrims and a CRPF jawan and leaving seven security personnel and several others injured.

Two suspected Pakistani terrorists were also killed in an encounter with security forces in Kathua and a large quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from them. According to the officials, Army, police, and paramilitary forces resumed search operations in the morning in Kota top in Gandoh, Chattagalla and adjoining areas in Doda district, where seven security personnel, including two policemen, were injured in separate gunfights with terrorists on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There has been no fresh contact with the fleeing terrorists so far. Police had on Wednesday released sketches of four terrorists involved in two attacks in the district and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to their arrest.



Earlier, police had announced a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh and released the sketch of one of the terrorists involved in the attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district on Sunday that left nine people dead and 41 injured.