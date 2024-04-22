Jammu and Kashmir: NIA Raids 9 Locations in Srinagar in Terror-Linked Case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) personnel carried out raids at nine locations in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday as part of an investigation into a case associated with terrorist activities.

Security forces personnel were deployed at the respective locations, while NIA investigators conducted the raid.

The newly established organizations, such as The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, and PAAF, are currently under scrutiny in the investigation.

The NIA initiated the case (RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU) suo moto in June 2022 to investigate the participation of cadres, over ground workers (OGWs), and other suspects associated with the newly formed outfits in activities involving the collection and distribution of sticky bombs/magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotic substances, and arms/ammunition. These activities are believed to be aimed at propagating terror, violence, and subversion in the former state of Jammu and Kashmir.