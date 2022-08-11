Jammu and Kashmir Police plans 75 big events to celebrate 75th Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 11: Following the directions from the Union Ministry of Culture, Director General of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh has directed all field units to make "Har Ghar Tiranga" a grand success with celebrations across the Union Territory from 11 August to 17 August 2022. These will be a part of the nationwide "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations.

According to a circular from the J&K Police Headquarters, the key task areas/action plan will include special Tiranga marches to be conducted for a week from Wednesday. It would also include distribution of pamphlets and other materials by the Police as also a tie up with the Department of Culture for Nukkad Nataks on the theme "AAN BAAN SHAAN OF TIRANGA.

All Police Stations and staff have been directed to display banners, posters, standees and hoist the flag at their respective homes. There are also instructions to conduct special sales/distribution drives of Tiranga at Police colonies and checkpoints to display Tiranga posters.

Inspectors General, Deputy Inspectors General and Senior Superintendents of Police have been directed to organise media briefings about plans of action in their jurisdictions. Digital screens and display of flags would be put on Police hospitals and waiting areas, media/Police websites, and wall paintings.

Police websites would also install banners linking the Amrit Mahotsav website-Har Ghar Jhanda corner, Special media briefings about "Har Ghar Jhanda" a Programme by unit heads such as Zonal IGPs, District SSPs and Commandants etc.

The order further directed the Police offices to liaise with local public information bureau offices and media for good coverage of the programme.

Pertinent to mention here that a series of 75 events in connection with "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" would be organized by Jammu and Kashmir Police across UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

