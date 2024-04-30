Jammu and Kashmir Rains: 12 Houses Damaged in Kishtwar, Alert Issued

Heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district have resulted in damage to twelve houses, prompting authorities to put the disaster response machinery on high alert.

"Administration has put the disaster response machinery on high alert amid heavy rains being experienced in the region from the last four days," an official spokesman said.

According to statements from the respective tehsildars, approximately twelve houses in Tehsil Nagseni, Mughalmaidan, and Kishtwar areas have been reported damaged.

Since Sunday evening, a prolonged period of heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in various parts of Jammu, especially in the mountainous districts of Reasi, Ramban, Doda, and Kishtwar. Reports indicate tragic incidents resulting from the deluge.

A 65-year-old man identified as Mohd Shafi, who was tending to cattle in Deval, slipped and fell into a flooded stream. His body was recovered later. Additionally, a 17-year-old girl named Mumira Bano, daughter of Abdul Rashid and resident of Kali Mastt (Gool), was swept away by the currents of Dunga stream while returning from a wedding celebration. As of now, efforts to locate the girl's body are ongoing.