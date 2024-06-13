Jammu and Kashmir: Two Dead, 15 Injured in Bus Accident in Baramulla (Watch Video)

At least two died and 15 injured after a mini bus met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday, June 13. According to the information received, the incident occurred on Pazalpora Mundji Road near Rafiabad in Baramulla.

The injured have been shifted to the Government Medical College in Baramulla, where they are undergoing treatment. However, so far, no information has been revealed as to why the mini-bus met with an accident.

Visuals From the Accident Site:

Kashmir: Accident on Pazalpora Mundji Road, Rafiabad, Baramulla, leaves 2 dead and 15 injured pic.twitter.com/OeO4oaXHG7 — IANS (@ians_india) June 13, 2024

More details are awaited.