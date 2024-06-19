Jammu and Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed in Baramulla Encounter, Operation Underway

Two terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter in the Baramulla district, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps reported Wednesday. The joint operation, conducted by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, commenced earlier today after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Hadipora region of Police District (PD) Sopore.

OP HADIPORA, #Sopore



On specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice today in Hadipora area of PD Sopore; two terrorists eliminated, operation in progress.#Kashmir@adgpi@NorthernComd_IApic.twitter.com/JKnBTbekFb — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) June 19, 2024

"On specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice today in Hadipora area of PD Sopore; two terrorists eliminated, operation in progress," Chinar Corps posted on X.

The operation is still in progress, and further updates are awaited.