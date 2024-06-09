Jammu Bus Accident: 10 People Dead As Terrorists Open Fire On Vehicle Carrying Pilgrims (Watch Video)

Ten people were killed after suspected terrorists fired upon a bus carrying pilgrims from a shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday. The bus was returning from Shivkhoda temple to Katra when it was attacked by terrorists. According to sources, it is the same group of terrorists who are hiding in the upper reaches of Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi.

#WATCH | 10 people dead as a bus rolls down a gorge in Jammu & Kashmir's Reasi, confirms DC Reasi Vishesh Mahajan.



Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/T7d38iURIw — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

Also Read: Bus Carrying Pilgrims Plunges into Gorge in Jammu; Terrorist Attack Suspected

A rescue operation was launched and reinforcements from police, army and paramilitary forces rushed to the spot. The area remains tense as further details are awaited, with authorities steadfast in their efforts to provide clarity on the situation and any potential injuries or fatalities.

