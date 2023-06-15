Jammu: Dharmendra Pradhan to address IIM annual convocation on June 16

New Delhi [India], June 15 : Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education will address the 6th annual Convocation of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu on Friday, June 16, a press release said.

Jitendra Singh, Minister of State and Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be the Guest of Honour on the occasion.

Prof BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu reiterated that the Institute prides itself on its broad-based engagement of students.

"This is our 6th Annual Convocation where the sixth batch of MBA and the first batch of EMBA will be graduating this year," Sahay added.

A total of 232 students will be conferred with a Master of Business Administration (MBA) Degree this year, and 27 students of the First Batch of EMBA will be conferred with an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) degree.

The main highlight of the convocation is that 57 female students will be awarded the degrees, it added.

"The Convocation at IIM Jammu marks the culmination of student engagement in the Institute during their MBA & EMBA programmes and serves as the starting point for their future journey," the statement added.

