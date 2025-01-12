Jammu horticulture department hosts exposure visit programme for farmers

Jammu, Jan 12 The Horticulture Department in Jammu organised an exposure visit programme, where farmers were provided with information about various government schemes and support related to agriculture.

Officials present at the exposure visit programme stated that the department is committed to ensuring that every farmer, whether male or female, fully benefits from these schemes.

Local farmers, speaking to IANS, expressed their gratitude towards the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They showered praise on PM Modi and the government’s policies in this regard.

Speaking to IANS, Veena said: "We really need these kinds of programmes, because without proper knowledge, if we plant crops, they won't be as profitable. I am grateful to the officials who made us aware of this through a programme in our block."

She further added, "Today, we were trained on what things to keep in mind while sowing crops. They explained that if the yield is higher, the profits will also be greater. If we work on all these aspects, we will benefit in the future. I live in a border area, and we don't have another source of income, so this is a great initiative. I thank PM Modi for thinking about us."

Local resident Noor Alam said, "Today, we received information about farming during the exposure visit program. We have informed other farmers who came with us about this program. Officials mentioned that if someone owns land or a garden, they can benefit from it."

During the programme and interactions, officials of the horticulture department and experts of the field informed that for agricultural products like pickles, jams, and dragon fruit, the government provides a 60% subsidy for women and 50% for men.

