Jammu & Kashmir Accident: Two Soldiers Dead, Three Injured After Army Vehicle Plunges into Gorge in Bandipora (VIDEO)

Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir (January 4, 2025): Two soldiers were killed and three others were critically injured after an Army vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near the Wular Viewpoint in the Bandipora district.

Dr. Masarat Iqbal Wani, the Medical Superintendent at District Hospital Bandipora, confirmed that five injured personnel were brought to the hospital. "Two were declared dead on arrival, while three others, in critical condition, have been referred to Srinagar for further treatment," he said.

