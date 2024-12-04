Jammu & Kashmir Attack: Army Jawan Injured After Terrorists Open Fire in Pulwama, Shot in the Leg (Watch Video)

A terrorist attack took place in Tral village, Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, where terrorists opened fire on an army jawan who had returned home after his leave. The injured jawan, identified as Delhir Mushtaq, was shot in the leg. He was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable.

The incident occurred in the Tral area of South Kashmir. Delhir Mushtaq is a resident of Sofigund Khangund and was posted with the Rashtriya Rifles in North Kashmir. He had returned to his village after leave when the attack occurred. The sudden assault has caused a stir in the area. Following the incident, a cordon was established, and security forces launched a search operation to locate the terrorists.

The authorities are conducting thorough searches in the nearby villages, identifying suspects through CCTV footage and local intelligence. This attack is not an isolated incident, as terrorists have carried out similar cowardly acts in the past. Earlier in the day (4th), two grenades were thrown at an army post in Poonch district. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in that incident.