Jammu Kashmir Road Accident: Four Dead, 14 Injured as Vehicle Falls Into Gorge in Kishtwar

In a tragic incident on Wednesday evening, a cruiser vehicle carrying employees of an under-construction power project plunged into a gorge in the Dangdoor area of Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. Officials reported that the accident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle near Treethal Nala at Dachhan.

The mishap resulted in the death of four individuals, while 14 others sustained injuries. Emergency services swiftly transported the injured to the district hospital for immediate medical attention.Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident and ensuring that the injured receive necessary care.

As soon as the accident happened, locals and police initiated a rescue operation. Two people died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital."Thirteen others were injured, two of whom are reported to be in critical condition and are receiving treatment at the district hospital," officials said. Three of the deceased have been identified as Zubair Ahmad, Arsalan, and Bilal Ahmad.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh posted on X: "Just now spoke to DC #Kishtwar, Sh Rajesh Kumar Shavan, after receiving the news of an unfortunate accident involving a cruiser in the Dandaru area. Two casualties were reported. More updates awaited. Meanwhile, a rescue operation has started. My office is in constant touch. All required help will be provided. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and initiated further investigation.