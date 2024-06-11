Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorist Killed in Gunfight with Security Forces in Kathua

Security forces killed a terrorist during an encounter on Tuesday evening at a village in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to local authorities, the encounter began after two terrorists infiltrated and opened fire at Seda Sohal village near Koota Mode in the Hiranagar sector. The terrorists approached a house and requested water from a father and son. Suddenly, they attempted to choke the son, prompting both the father and son to flee. The terrorists then chased the duo, firing at them

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist killed in firing in village Saida Sukhal in Hiranagar sector. Security forces are present at the spot; the operation going on.



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/fpm48nJKDp — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2024

The Special Operations Group (SoG) of Jammu and Kashmir took action, and in the ensuing confrontation, one terrorist was trapped in a drain and later killed. The Hiranagar sector, near the International Border, was promptly closed following the incident.

Read Also | Security Forces Surround J&K's Kathua Village After Terrorists Reportedly Open Fire

The Zonal Police Media Centre in Jammu confirmed the death of one terrorist during the operation, with further details awaited. "Update: One terrorist killed, Operation ongoing in village Seda Sohal near Koota Mode, PS Hiranagar. Details awaited," the Centre posted on social media.

Update: One terrorist killed, Operation going in village Saida Sukhal near koota mode PS Hira Nagar. Details awaited. https://t.co/YJyhrkh1Vc — Zonal Police Media Centre Jammu (@ZPHQJammu) June 11, 2024

Police and security forces were alerted to the village after reports of suspicious movement by three persons around 7:45 pm. Gunshots were heard, believed to be fired by the suspected terrorists, after locals raised an alarm.

Earlier in the day, three overground workers of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in Pulwama district in connection with the recovery of two improvised explosive devices. The explosives, weighing about six kilograms, were recovered and destroyed following their recovery on Sunday. Police linked the explosives to the network of overground workers supporting the slain LeT commanders Reyaz Dar and Rayees Dar, who were killed on June 3.