Security Forces Surround J&K's Kathua Village After Terrorists Reportedly Open Fire

Jammu, June 11 Security forces surrounded a village in J&K's Kathua district on Tuesday after locals reported that terrorists had opened fire there, officials said.

Official sources said that the security forces surrounded Sedaa village in the Hiranagar area of Kathua for searches.

Gunshots reportedly heard by villagers in Hiranagar area of Kathua. Police rush to the spot after being informed by villagers: J&K Police — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2024

"Locals reported that terrorists had opened fire in the area. Immediately after receiving the information, the area was surrounded for searches. There is no report of any casualty so far," a source said, adding that further details are awaited.

