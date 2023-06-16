Jammu: Lt Governor makes surprise check of shelter home for urban homeless

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday arrived for a surprise inspection at a shelter home for the urban homeless at Boria Basti, Bahu Fort, Jammu.

The Lt Governor reviewed facilities being provided to the dwellers while also listening to their grievances during an interaction.

He directed the officials to ensure round-the-clock availability of all basic amenities, sufficient water supply, proper sanitation and cleanliness in the premises.

The shelter home is being run by Jammu Municipal Corporation, through an NGO, Jagriti Mahila Udyog Kendra.

The Lt Governor was accompanied by senior civil and police officials during his visit.

