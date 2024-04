Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Blocked Due to Landslide Near Khooni Nala; Visuals

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was blocked for traffic on Monday, April 8, due to landslides near Khooni Nala.

“Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) is still blocked, restoration work is in progress. People are advised to avoid journey on NH-44 till the clearance work is completed, keep cooperating with Traffic Police," J&K Traffic Police in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter)

Landslide on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

VIDEO | Jammu-Srinagar National Highway gets blocked due to landslide near Khooni Nala.



Earlier on X, police had infomred that both sides traffic stopped on Jammu-Srinagar NHW due to landslide near Khooni Nalah, People are advised to keep co-operate with Traffic Police.