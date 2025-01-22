Jamnagar Demolition Drive: JMC Clears 54,000 Square Feet of Encroachments Along Rangmati River Belt in Gujarat (Watch Video)

The Jamnagar Municipal Corporation initiated bulldozing over 54,000 square feet area in Gujarat's Jamnagar along the Rangmati River belt to open 98,845 square feet of river land on Wednesday, January 22. The operation, supervised by the Municipal Corporation, Police, and officials, involves land valued at 17 crore rupees.

Rangmati River flow in Jamnagar was stopped by constructs, which creates the problem of waterlogging and flooding during the rainy season in many areas. Due to this, the administration has decided to demolish illegal structures surrounding the area.

Ahead of demolition, notices were served to tenants, including six residential houses and six commercial structures.