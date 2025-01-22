Surat: Class 8th Girl Student Dies by Suicide in Godadara After Teacher Allegedly Humiliates Over Fees

A class 8 student died by suicide at her home in the Godadara area of Surat in Gujarat. The student's family alleges that she was not allowed to sit in an internal exam due to unpaid school fees. The parent, in their complaint, claimed that she was asked to stand outside the classroom for the entire day, leaving her distressed and terrified.

After the punishment in school, the girl refused to go to school. On January 21, while her parents were at work, she committed suicide. Raju Khatik, the student's father, said that during the exam before Makar Sankranti, the school did not allow her daughter to attend it and made her stand outside the classroom. "I told her I would pay the fees next month,” father told The New Indian Express.

गुजरात में एक बच्ची ने अपनी जान दे दी क्यों की उसका परिवार स्कूल की फीस नहीं भर पाए..!



स्कूल ने उस बच्ची को परीक्षा में नहीं बैठने दिया और क्लास के बहार 2 घंटे तक बिठा रखा.!



आखिर में स्कूल माफिया के सामने हार कर अपनी जान दे दी.!



यही है भाजपा का शिक्षा मॉडल गुजरात का pic.twitter.com/VaPJJ7ZL3I — Pratik Inamdar (@Praatik_3300) January 21, 2025

The school administrator said that categorically denied any wrongdoing, calling the claims baseless. He said that the school has no connection to what happened and said it is wrong to claim she died by suicide over fees.

The education department and police have launched investigations into the matter to ascertain the truth behind this tragic incident.